How will you show your team support during the Big Game Feb. 7?

49ers super fan Marlon Allen (Photo by Paul Muldrow)

More than 50 years of action has shown the NFL’s Big Game can get crazy at times. 

But so can the fans, at least in the way they show their support for their team in the game. 

How do you show your support for the team you’re rooting for in the game? Some do so in ways beyond wearing a team jersey or hat or foam finger. 

For example, some folks get temporary (or permanent) tattoos, have personalized license plates, dye their hair to match their team colors or wear face paint or eye makeup highlighting team colors. 

How about you? 

Send us your videos or photos showing how you’re supporting your team this year in the Big Game. We’ll post the submissions online for everyone to see. 

Shoot a little video or take some photos and send it via email to ndfirst@kxnet.com, or through our KX Facebook page. 

