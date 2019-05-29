HS Baseball: Century set to defend state title

In high school baseball, the defending Class A State champions are headed to Minot to defend their crown on Thursday.

Century earned the right to play in the state tournament after they defeated Bismarck High, 8-1, in the state qualifier game.

Century had their 19-game win streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to Dickinson in the WDA semifinals.

Century enters the tournament with one of the best records in the state at 27-4.

“I think it definitely starts on the defensive side on the ball,” junior pitcher Connor Hanson said. “There is not a day that we are not focusing on our defense. Then hopefully our offense will carry over from our defense.”

In the first round of the state playoffs, Century will play Fargo North.

The Class A Baseball State Tournament will be held in Minot this season.