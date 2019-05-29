Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

HS Baseball: Century set to defend state title

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In high school baseball, the defending Class A State champions are headed to Minot to defend their crown on Thursday.

Century earned the right to play in the state tournament after they defeated Bismarck High, 8-1, in the state qualifier game.

Century had their 19-game win streak snapped in a 2-1 loss to Dickinson in the WDA semifinals.

Century enters the tournament with one of the best records in the state at 27-4.

“I think it definitely starts on the defensive side on the ball,” junior pitcher Connor Hanson said. “There is not a day that we are not focusing on our defense. Then hopefully our offense will carry over from our defense.”

In the first round of the state playoffs, Century will play Fargo North.

The Class A Baseball State Tournament will be held in Minot this season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Windy Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Windy Conditions"

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT in Dickinson

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT in Dickinson"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"
More Video

Don't Miss