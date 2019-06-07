HS Baseball: Shiloh reflects on program’s best finish at State

The Shiloh Christian Baseball finished third at this year Class B State tournament.

The Skyhawks played an outstanding semifinal game against eventual state champion Park River.

KXMB asked Coach Aric Lee if he had any regrets. He said maybe there was an opportunity to play small ball that he overlooked, but overall he could not be prouder of his guys.

“Did about everything we could to put us in a chance to win,” Lee said. “We just didn’t get that big hit and made a mistake in the field and they capitalized on it. That’s what great teams do and they proved that they’re a great team.”

Shiloh’s third place finish was their best in program history.