In boys high school golf, Century won the St. Mary’s Invite at Hawktree Golf Club on May 3.

Century posted a team low score of 320. Century’s Zach Johnson carded a 76 and Logan Schoepp fired a 77, both rounds finished third and fourth, respectively.

The medalist winner was determined by a playoff. Minot’s Gavin Argent and Legacy’s Logan Schoepp each shot 75. Argent won in the playoff.