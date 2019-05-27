HS Soccer: Long-time soccer referee retires

Last week’s WDA Soccer tournament marked the last time referee Dave Maier will officiate a match. Our Joey Lamar caught up with Dave Maier to talk about his career.

Prior to Dave’s two decade long career, he helped referee youth soccer games for 15 years.

” My kids wanted to play,” Maier said. “I ended up volunteering and helping out and it just kind of evolved.”

At first things were interesting.

“We played 11-a-side,” Maier said. So 22 kids. Twenty-two kindergartners on the field, if you can imagine.”

Dave quickly moved up to the high school ranks and eventually the college ranks. In total, he estimates he has refereed over 600 matches.

Dave says the University of Mary Men’s matches stand out.

“Working those games was always a challenge,” Maier said. “There was always something going on. It’s like their hair was on fire, and they were going full speed. Those were always challenging.”

One of those players Dave had to keep on an eye was Tim Green, who is now a soccer official.

“Any memories that come along with Dave have always been ones of friendship, mentorship and a lot of leadership from Dave in the officiating community. It’s hard to believe that it’s been that long, but it’s been a great ride.”

Dave does not think he has had a special career, but his colleagues think he is worthy of the NDHSAA Hall of Fame.

“Soccer is unique,” soccer official Jared Thune said. “It has two separate seasons. We have a fall and a spring — take that into consideration — it could technically be 40 seasons that he’s been an official. Dave also used to be one of eight people that would write the rules for the high school activities for soccer.”

Dave says he will miss the coaches the most.

“Bismarck High Coach Andy [Foss] I watched him play as a kid,” Maier said. “And [Century head coach] Ryan [Okerson], I’ve known Ryan for 20 years, probably over 20 years. All those guys that are coaches now are my friends. After the games, we hang out.”>>>



Dave said while he is hanging up his whistle, he still plans on training officials and helping out the game of soccer in any way he can.

