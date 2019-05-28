HS Softball: Bismarck High will be the West’s No. 1 seed for third straight year

In high school softball, Bismarck won the West Region tournament championship over the weekend, which means they will be the West’s No. 1 seed for the State tournament for the third straight year.

The No. 1 seed has come with mixed results for the Demons. Two seasons ago, the seed helped propel them to the state championship game. While last year, they fell to West Fargo Sheyenne in the quarterfinals.

“We just have to trust in ourselves and trust each other going into all the important games and especially going into the tournament,” junior outfielder Macy Wetch said.

“For us I don’t think [seeding] really matters,” Bismarck High head softball coach Kurt Grensteiner said. “Last couple of years, we were just trying to get hot at the end of the season just like we are now.”

On Thursday, Bismarck High will face Fargo North in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. The state tournament is in Minot at the South Hill Complex.