HS Softball: Bismarck sweeps Williston, takes over top spot in West; Century splits with Minot

In high school softball, Bismarck High swept Williston, while Century split with the defending state champions — Minot — on May 3.

Bismarck High opened up the offense in the bottom of third in Game 1. After Williston intentionally walked Logan Gronberg, Lakyn Stork made Williston pay with a three-run bomb. Bismarck won Game 1, 11-1. They also won Game 2, 5-3.

Over at Legacy High School, Century faced Minot. Minot won the first game, 11-8. However, Century battled back to earn a split in Game 2, 13-4.

Bismarck High is now in sole possession of first place in the West.