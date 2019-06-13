HS Track and Field: Darrell Anderson announces resignation

Today, future Hall of Fame track and field coach Darrell Anderson announced his resignation.

Coach Anderson lead the Bismarck High boys’ team for 30 years. During that time he won 14 state champions and 18 WDA Crowns.

He said his favorite team was from 2012. that team totaled 309.5 points at WDA and 220 points at state to take the title.

His favorite athlete was also from that 2012 team, Jake Leingang. He won 15 state titles and was back-to-back national champion in the 5,000 meter run.

The biggest lesson he taught was that you do not have to finish first to be a winner.

“I think we are trying to make it worth wild for every kid to feel like they have exceeded expectations,” Anderson said. “When a kid can do that, they are winners.”

Coach Anderson said he will coach cross country this fall, which will be his 40th and final season.