HS Volleyball: Nitsch, Walby excited for opportunity All-star game presents

The Optimist All-Star Volleyball series which begins tonight.

The games will be played between the East All-stars and the West All-star, which includes Classes A and B.

Two graduated seniors highlight the west squad — Legacy’s Rebecca Nitsch and Trinity’s Alexa Walby — who are honored to be selected as one of the 24 all-stars.

“To get here, it’s kind of like a kid’s dream,” says Trinity’s Alexa Walby. “You always want to make it this far, so to make it this far is really, really rewarding and really exciting.”

“After such a great high school season, it didn’t have to be over,” Legacy’s Rebecca Nitcsh says. “So when I got the letter, I was very exciting.”

Two games will be played. This first is tonight in Fargo and the second will be tomorrow at Mandan.