HS Wrestling: Former BHS wrestling Coach Scott Knowlen inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

Former Bismarck High Wrestling Coach Scott Knowlen has been inducted into to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Scott was the head coach at Bismarck High for 26 years, the last 18 he was co-head coach with Jeff Schumacher.

Scott won 368 team duals. Fifteen times they had undefeated seasons. At one stretch, his teams won 145 straight team duals.

“We always felt like we could go into the season maybe not with the best team,” Knowlen said, “but given time to work with the kids we felt like we could make up a lot of extra ground to put ourselves in position to battle for a state title.”

Scott said he coached so long because he was doing it beside his best friend, Jeff Schumacher.