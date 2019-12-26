Hubbard leads Oklahoma State against A&M in Texas Bowl

Live Now
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Texas A&M by 6 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 17-10.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Cowboys look to win their fourth straight bowl game after winning four of their last five games this season to reach a bowl for the 14th straight year. The Aggies are in their 11th straight bowl game and a win on Friday would be the 100th of coach Jimbo Fisher’s career.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Texas A&M’s defensive front. The Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-America honoree has 10 straight 100-yard rushing games, leads the nation with 1,936 yards rushing, and his 21 rushing TDs are tied for third in the country. The Aggies have been good against the run this season and rank 30th in the nation, allowing 129.1 yards rushing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: S Kolby Harvell-Peel has 71 tackles, 13 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Texas A&M: QB Kellen Mond has thrown for 2,802 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mond is also a threat to run and has 384 yards rushing with seven scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

These teams first played in 1913 but haven’t met since a 30-29 win by Oklahoma State in 2011 in Texas A&M’s last season in the Big 12. … Oklahoma State has won four straight in the series. … The Cowboys are 19-10 in bowl games. … The Aggies have an 18-22 bowl record. … It’s the 10th time in 12 seasons with at least eight wins for Oklahoma State. … Oklahoma State WR Dillon Stoner has at least one catch in 36 of the last 37 games. … The Cowboys have won 68 straight games when they’ve held opponents to fewer than 20 points. … Oklahoma State has had a 100-yard rusher in 28 of its last 39 games. … The Cowboys have scored on the opening possession in 14 of their last 21 games. … Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller leads the Aggies with 155 carries for 869 yards and nine touchdowns. … Aggies DL Justin Madubuike has 11 1/2 tackles for losses, including 5 1/2 sacks.

