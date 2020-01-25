Humphries of US wins to near World Cup bobsled overall title

Kaillie Humphries and Sylvia Hoffmann from the US celebrate after winning the women’s bob World Cup in Koenigsee, Germany, Saturday, Jan.25, 2020. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

KONIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries moved closer to her fourth overall World Cup championship Saturday, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman for her third victory of the season and extending her series points lead.

Humphries and Hoffman finished their two runs in 1 minute, 41.57 seconds for an extremely close victory. Germany took second and third, with Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte crossing in 1:41.60 and Stephanie Schneider and Christin-Ann Strack in 1:41.66.

“It always feels great to win, and it was a team effort,” Humphries said. “Winning is about more than one aspect. It’s about the drive, the equipment and the start, and how a team works together also plays a big role in how you feel and the energy level.”

It was Humphries’ 25th career World Cup race win.

Humphries has a 48-point lead over Schneider with two races left in the World Cup season. A pair of silver medals in those last two races — or a victory combined with another top-seven finish — would be enough for Humphries to clinch the points title, no matter what Schneider does the rest of the way.

Humphries is bidding to be the first World Cup season-long champion for the U.S. since Jamie Greubel Poser won the women’s bobsled title in the 2016-17 season. That title came by 14 points over Humphries, who was then racing for Canada.

In the two-man race later Saturday, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich drove to an easy win over Canada’s Justin Kripps and Germany’s Nico Walther.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

