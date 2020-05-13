IndyCar to close season at rescheduled St. Petersburg race

National Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 13, 2016, file photo, Oriol Servia, of Spain, drives the car of Will Power, of Australia, into Turn 10 during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the original opener has been rescheduled to Oct. 25 as the finale. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with the original opener being rescheduled for Oct. 25 as the finale.

IndyCar was supposed to start its season March 15 on the temporary street course and teams were already in place to compete before sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar initially planned to go forward with the opener without spectators but ultimately suspended the season 48 hours before the race.

“The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire IndyCar community holds dear,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said.

It will be the 16th consecutive season that St. Petersburg hosts a race but the first time it will be the season finale.

IndyCar is now scheduled to open its season at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 and said Wednesday “the rest of the updated IndyCar calendar for 2020 remains on schedule for competition.”

IndyCar is scheduled to race at Road America in Wisconsin after Texas on June 21 in what could be its first event with fans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"

Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hettinger-Scranton Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton Baseball"

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Cancer Center Fundraising

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center Fundraising"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

4-H Students Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Students Canceled"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Butchered Cattle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchered Cattle"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Moose Poaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Poaching"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge