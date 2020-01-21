Investigators search home, gym of coach tied to Nassar

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) — Police on Tuesday searched the Michigan home and former gym of a gymnastics coach who had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, authorities said.

The Lansing State Journal posted photos of a man with a police coat carrying a box away from John Geddert’s house in Grand Ledge, west of Lansing.

“Geddert was a U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach who worked closely with Dr. Larry Nassar and at whose gymnastics club, Twistars, many of the Nassar victims were abused,” said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokeswoman at the attorney general’s office.

No other details were released. A message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has been representing Geddert in civil lawsuits.

Geddert in 2012 was head coach of the U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State University, was the team’s doctor and also saw injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym for elite athletes.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts with his hands and possessing child pornography.

Geddert has insisted he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes, although some gymnasts said he was physically abusive and forced them to see Nassar.

Geddert was suspended by USA Gymnastics. He told families in 2018 that he was retiring and transferring management of Twistars to his wife.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

