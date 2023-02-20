PITTSBURGH (AP)New York Islanders center Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday, a devastating blow to its playoff pursuit.

He was injured on a hit from Boston’s Craig Smith early in a 6-2 loss at the Bruins on Saturday. Barzal appeared to take a knee-on-knee hit and left the ice immediately.

Barzal, 25, is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.

They visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Islanders and Penguins are tied in points.

New York last month acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks and signed him to a $68 million, eight-year extension.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports