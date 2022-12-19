COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Wyatt Johnston scored 55 seconds into the second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Monday night to remain atop the Central Division.

Jason Robertson also scored for Dallas and Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots in his 100th NHL game. Oettinger lost his shutout bid when Ken Johnson beat him with a backhander with 15 seconds remaining.

The Stars have won seven of their last nine games, including a 3-1-1 road trip.

”We played a lot of good teams on this road trip,” Johnston said. ”I think we did a really good job playing in some tough buildings and getting points. Obviously, it’s good to end with this one and get the job done.”

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots in his third straight loss for Columbus, which has lost four straight overall and six of its last eight at home (2-5-1). The Blue Jackets were coming off a winless three-game road trip and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

”The second (period), they got us there,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. ”They were slashing through our (defense) and we weren’t reloading quick enough. That’s what got us in the second there. First and third we were fine.”

Johnson scored with a backhander from the left circle 55 seconds into the second period to put Dallas on the scoreboard, and Robertson sealed the win with an empty-netter with 1:05 remaining in the game to make it 2-0.

”That was a tough game,” Stars coach Peter DeBoer said. ”They’re playing with not a lot to lose and their goalie was really good, which allowed them to kind of hang around. I thought first period we were a little loose. I thought in the second and third we tightened up defensively–just couldn’t extend the lead to really put them in a hole. Got to give them credit for hanging around to the end.”

INJURY UPDATES

Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov suffered a knee injury 1:20 into the game and did not return. … Columbus captain Boone Jenner is scheduled for surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured thumb and will miss four weeks. … Center Cole Sillinger is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. … Columbus recalled Josh Dunn from AHL Cleveland.

ON A ROLL

Robertson’s 24 goals put him third in the NHL, and he is fifth in points with 47. … Oettinger is now 7-0-1 in his career against the Blue Jackets.

YOUTH MOVEMENT

Johnson is tied for third among NHL rookie with seven goals and sixth for points with 15. Columbus’ roster had seven skaters and a starting goalie who had each played in fewer than 50 NHL games.

UP NEXT

Stars: Hosts Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

