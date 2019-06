The Hawktree Golf Club played host to the Huntington Home Junior Golf Classic.

On a cold and windy day, golfers weathered the elements, as Mandan’s Trey Hohbein and Minot’s Gavin Argent were featured in the top group.

For the Girls, Aayushi Sarkar finishes with the top score, and St. Mary’s Gabby Easton ties for 5th.