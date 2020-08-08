Juventus fires manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League loss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-120 on Saturday even with Kawhi Leonard resting on the bench.

Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference's final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA's top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds as Paul George also sat the final five minutes.