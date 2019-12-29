Kaliyev scores 2 as US beats Russia 3-1 at junior worlds

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

USA players celebrate their first goal during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Group B match between USA and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (Petr Sznapka/CTK via AP)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday.

Kaliyev struck first with 3:19 left in the middle period with a one-timed shot from the right circle on a power play in the Group B encounter, and Nicholas Robertson doubled the advantage from the slot six seconds later.

Kaliyev wristed a shot past goaltender Amir Miftakhov in the final period for his third goal of the tournament to extend the lead to 3-0, and Russia then pulled the goalie to replace him with Yaroslav Askarov.

U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

Alexander Romanov scored the lone goal for Russia.

The second victory for the U.S. comes a day after Russia stunned Canada 6-0 to hand the Canadians the worst defeat in the tournament’s history.

The U.S. leads the tightly contested Group B with six points and next plays its Czech hosts on Monday to complete the group stage.

Russia is three points behind the U.S. and tied with Canada, Germany and the Czechs, the three other teams in the group that have a game in hand.

Russia faces Germany on Tuesday in its last group game.

Also Sunday, defending champion Finland routed Kazakhstan 7-1 for a second straight win in Group A.

Patrik Puistola netted twice for Finland to top the goal-scoring table with four goals.

Finland leads the group with seven points, two more than second-place Sweden that has a game in hand. Switzerland and Slovakia are tied with three points, Kazakhstan has none.

The first four teams in the two five-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

Stuck in Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuck in Snow"

Mandan Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Terrorizing"

Airport Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Snow Prep"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19"

MAFB Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

Holiday Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Tournament"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge