Kansas’ Devon Dotson announces he’s entering NBA draft

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Devon Dotson

FILE – In this March 4, 2020, file photo, Kansas guard Devon Dotson celebrates a 3-point basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against TCU in Lawrence, Kan. Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season. “In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday, April 13, 2020, in a news release.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.

“In basketball, this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me,” Dotson said Monday in a news release.

Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team.

Kansas owned the No. 1 ranking when the season was halted March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Jayhawks were likely to receive the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

“This decision came about from what Devon’s goals were last year and what he was told by NBA personnel on what he needed to improve on,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “And then he goes out and has an All-American year. I believe this was going to be a decision he made regardless of NBA feedback, but the NBA feedback he has received has been positive, and I concur with him that this is the right time to pursue a professional career.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/14"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14"

A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending

Thumbnail for the video titled "A record-breaking start to the week with a very warm ending"

Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - Congressman Armstrong Interview"

Medora Tourism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Tourism"

Comic Book Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Book Industry"

Charitable Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bowman Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Girls Golf"

Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of Americans are howling in solidarity during the pandemic"

Pet Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Vet"

Grocery Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Changes"

SVAS to Start Foster Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS to Start Foster Program"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/13"

Recycled Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycled Art"

Minot Student in Italy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Student in Italy"

Trinity Furloughs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Furloughs"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/13"

A bitterly cold April forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "A bitterly cold April forecast"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge