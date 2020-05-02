Kansas, Missouri renew Border War with 4-game football set

Chase Coffman, Darrell Stuckey, Mike Rivera, Russell Brorsen

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2006, file photo, Missouri receiver Chase Coffman, second left, is hit after a catch by Kansas’ Mike Rivera (40), Russell Brorsen, right, and Darrell Stuckey during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, Mo. Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025. The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas and Missouri are resuming their bitter Border War in football after the former Big 12 rivals agreed to a four-game series in which each school will play two home games beginning in September 2025.

The fourth-longest rivalry in college football dates to 1891, but it has been on hiatus since Missouri departed for the Southeastern Conference. The schools recently announced a six-game series in men’s basketball beginning with the upcoming season that includes two games on each campus and two in Kansas City, Missouri.

The second football game between the Jayhawks and Tigers will take place in 2026 in Lawrence. The third will happen in Columbia in 2031 before the series concludes the following season in Lawrence.

Missouri leads the series 56-55-9 after winning the most recent matchup at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 25, 2011.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

