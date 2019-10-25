Kendrick out of Washington’s lineup for World Series Game 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — NL Championship Series MVP Howie Kendrick is out of the Washington Nationals’ lineup for Game 3 of the World Series.

Kendrick was the designated hitter in the first two games, which were played in the ballpark of the AL team, the Houston Astros.

Washington won both for a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night’s game, the first in a World Series in the nation’s capital since 1933.

There is no DH in games played at NL parks.

Asdrúbal Cabrera is starting at second base and hitting fifth, behind the usual top four of shortstop Trea Turner, right fielder Adam Eaton, third baseman Anthony Rendon and left fielder Juan Soto. Cabrera is stronger defensively than Kendrick, who has three errors this postseason.

Kendrick had four doubles and four RBIs in Washington’s sweep of St. Louis in the NLCS.

