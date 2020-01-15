Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Kerber out of Adelaide International with lower back injury

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a shot during her match against Samantha Stosur of Australia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber sustained a lower back injury and retired from her Adelaide International match on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 trailed 6-2, 2-0 in her match against Dayana Yastremska when she stopped playing. Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016 and also has Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles, had on-court medical help for the injury and then retired.

Kerber lost in the first round to Sam Stosur last week at the Brisbane International.

In other second-round women’s matches in Adelaide, Donna Vekic beat Maria Sakkari 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 and American Danielle Collins upset her seventh-seeded compatriot Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-1, to secure a quarterfinal spot.

In the men’s ATP tournament at the same venue, third-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-3.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"

Williston Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Aviation"

BPS Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Aviation"

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha Day"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Taube Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taube Steps"

Cold Weather/Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather/Businesses"

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge