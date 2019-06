In their first doubleheader of the 2019 summer, the Bismarck Larks were swept by the Rochester Honkers at Municipal Ballpark on Jun. 12.

In the first game, Bismarck surrendered six runs before getting on the board. The Larks lost the first game, 8-1.

In the second contest, the pitchers dominated early on. However, Rochester got the bats going as they went on to complete the sweep, 6-1.

Bismarck is now 4-7 in their last 11 contests.