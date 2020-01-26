LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd on NBA scoring list

National Sports

by: DAN GELSTON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, tries to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James moved past Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list, getting the milestone on a driving layup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers star scored the basket with 7:23 left in the third quarter and he waved to a Sixers crowd that gave him a rousing standing ovation when the mark was announced by the public address announcer. The basket gave him 33,644 points.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644,” Bryant tweeted.

James entered 18 points shy of passing Bryant on the list and couldn’t quite get there in the first half. He scored six points in the first quarter but had four turnovers that included an errant pass into the seats. He opened the second quarter with a layup, and then went to the free throw line for his next four points, giving him 12.

He finished the first half 3 for 7 from the floor, missed all three 3s, had five turnovers and three fouls for 14 points.

The 35-year-old James entered averaging at least 25 points (25.2 ppg) for the 16th straight season and has played 44 games this season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s career scoring leader with 38,387 points and Karl Malone is second at 36,928. James is on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in about three seasons.

James passed Bryant in Philadelphia, where the five-time champion was born. Bryant, who played his entire career with the Lakers, finished with 33,643 points. With a nod to Bryant’s nickname, James scribbled “Mamba 4 Life” on his Nikes against the 76ers.

James, who played in eight consecutive NBA Finals, has 6,911 postseason points with Cleveland and Miami that do not count in the official total. The top four scorers in NBA history played for the Lakers, who signed James as a free agent in 2018.

“Just as a fan, you step back and just watch his body of work, no matter where he goes it’s off the chart unique. He does it with class,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said before the game. “Amongst all his success and the attention he receives on a daily basis, he doesn’t seem to blink. He’s got character, he lives right, he acts right, he’s arguably the greatest player to ever play our sport.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Hunting Land App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting Land App"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 1-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 1-25-20"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Lincoln Boil Alert 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Alert 1"

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"

Joan Kahl Passes Away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joan Kahl Passes Away"

New Dance Studio

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dance Studio"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Surrey Pizza Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Pizza Place"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Donations"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge