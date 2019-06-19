Legion Ball: Ben Patton’s complete game, 1-hit shutout stands out on busy night

In Legion Ball, the Mandan Chiefs were swept by Fargo Post 2, the Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Caps split, and Beulah took two from Watford City on Jun. 18.

At the Class AA level, Mandan was unsuccessful in their bid to hand Fargo Post 2 their first loss in league play. Mandan lost the first game, 5-0, and the second game, 12-1.

In Class A Legion action, Bismarck Reps pitcher Ben Patton threw a gem. Patton pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout as the Reps took the first game, 6-0, against the Bismarck “A” Capitals. The “A” Capitals responded to take the second contest, 8-3.

Out in Beulah, Watford City was able to take two games. Beulah won the first contest, 4-2, and completed the sweep with a 9-8 victory in Game 2.