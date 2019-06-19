Legion Ball: Bismarck Capitals see school diversity as strength

The Bismarck Capitals hope school diversity will help make all of their players better this summer.

The Bismarck Capitals have players from Shiloh Christian, Century, Legacy and St. Mary’s. So there is a tremendous amount of talent hitting the field for the Capitals. All of this talent presents an interesting problem, but a problem all coaches like to have.

“It’s should be a good mix,” head coach Aric Lee said, “a good balance of kids. The challenge with mixing all those together will be finding the right line up, finding the right position for each kid to go out there and play the best that they can.”

Right now the Bismarck Caps are taking the Bismarck Reps at Municipal Ballpark.