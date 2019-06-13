Legion Ball: Bismarck Representatives, Senators combine teams

In Legion Baseball, the Bismarck Reps and the Bismarck Senators will combine and make one team this summer.

The reason for the merger is low turnout among potential players.

This year — after the Governors selected the athletes they wanted — there were only 18 remaining players left to fill two rosters.

Bismarck Reps coach Troy Olson said part of the reason is that kids want to pursue other sports with their time or just do other things.

“We’ve tracked the numbers since these kids were 14,” Olson said. “This group has always been a little light. It’s kind of been the trend statewide and we are a little bit behind as far as that is concerned. We’re hoping to get back to where we can get two teams in the future.”

Last year, only Williston and Bismarck had senior Babe Ruth League teams in the state.