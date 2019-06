In Class A Legion ball, the Bismarck Representative and Minot Metros split a doubleheader in Minot on Jun. 20.

In the first game, Minot jumped out to a 7-0 lead before hanging on for an 8-6 victory.

In the second game, Bismarck rebounded with a 8-7 win to salvage a split.

At Class AA Legion level, the Bismarck Governors defeated Millard West at the College World Series Lockerroom tournament, 15-3.