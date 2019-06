In Legion baseball, a pair of splits highlighted the action on Jun. 12.

In Class AA Legion action, Mandan played their first game on their new field turf. The Braves won the first contest, 3-0, against the Dickinson Roughriders, before falling in the nightcap, 3-1.

In Class A Legion action in Minot, the Bismarck “A” Capitals split with the Minot Metros. Minot took the first game, 3-2. Bismarck scored early and often in the second game to win, 11-4.