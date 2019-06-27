Legion Ball: Govs sweep, Mandan-Minot split, Kidder County puts up 16 runs in win

In Legion baseball, there were several games in our area on Jun. 26.

At Class AA level, the Bismarck Governors swept the Williston Keybirds. Bismarck won the first game, 1-0, and the second game, 6-3. Bismarck went 3-2 over their five-game homestand.

At Class A level in Mandan, the A’s had the tying run on second base in the bottom of the seventh against the Minot Metros, but could not get the runner across the plate. Mandan fell, 3-2. In the second contest, Mandan won, 11-5.

Out in Steele at the Class B level, Kidder County overcame a rough start to defeat Wishek, 16-4. The teams only played one game.