Legion Ball: Mandan snaps 7-game skid to highlight a busy day in Legion action

The Mandan Chiefs snapped a seven-game losing streak to highlight a busy day of action in Legion baseball on Jun. 27.

Mandan hosted the Williston Keybirds. Mandan lost Game 1, 6-2. However, in the second contest, Mandan blanked Williston for a 7-0 win.

At the Class A level, the Williston Oilers swept the Mandan A’s. The first game went to extras with Williston pulling out an 8-3 victory. In the second contest, Williston completed the sweep with a 5-2 win.

Also in Class A, the Minot Metros swept a doubleheader against the Bismarck “A” Capitals at Dwyer Field on the campus of Shiloh Christian. Minot took the first game, 11-7. In the second game, Bismarck brought the contest to one run, but could not get over the hump in a 4-3 loss.