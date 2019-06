In Class A Legion baseball, the Mandan A’s and the Dickinson Volunteers split a doubleheader at Mandan Veterans Memorial Ballpark on Jun. 17.

In the first game, Mandan pulled away late offensively for the win. On the mound, Lucas Burgum pitched a complete game shutout to help earn the victory, 8-0.

In the second contest, a close game went in favor of Dickinson, 8-7.