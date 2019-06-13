Legion Ball: Pitch-catcher relationship pivotal for Hazen

In Legion ball, a prime focus for the Hazen Post 189 Astros in this early part of the season is the pitcher and catcher relationship.

Head Coach Nate Leintz says he wants a lot of the game to flow through the battery, including controlling the run game and beating the opponent by getting outs at the plate.

Isaac Doll is one of those players getting time behind the plate and is a prime part of that focus.

“You know most of the people you’re playing,” Hazen’s Isaac Doll said. “We’ve played them in Spring Ball or Summer Ball before so you know what they like and what they dislike and you just kind of work from there. They’re swinging a little early on the fastballs, maybe mix it up with a curveball or come with a changeup or something so he’s way out in front.”

Hazen will implement two catchers this season: Isaac Doll and Head Coach Nate Leintz’s younger brother, Payton.