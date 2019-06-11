Legion Baseball: Bismarck Capitals to field two teams for first time

As we go to Legion baseball, for the first time in program history the Bismarck Capitals will be able to field two teams.

The first team — the “A” Capitals — will compete in the Class A West Division, while the “B” Capitals will compete in District 1 of Class B.

Capitals head coach Aric Lee credits assistant coach Lito Pajimula with going out and recruiting kids from all over the area to join the program.

“Right now,” Lee said, “I”m kind of speechless with it. To have these young men out here wanting to compete, wanting to play the game. I just hope that myself and my coaching staff can help them become better ball players.”

The “B” Capitals play Watford City tonight. The “A” Capitals are at Minot on Wednesday.