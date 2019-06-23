Legion Baseball: Bismarck Governors prepare for home opener.

The Bismarck Governors have yet to play a home game this season.

We will get our look first look at the 2019 version of the Bismarck Governors this coming Monday.

This year’s roster features six players that graduated high school back in May.

One interesting note, is this season, the Govs do not have any college players on the roster.

For the six players that just finished high school this is an opportunity to spend more time with friends before college.

“It’s one of the last’s lasts there is in high school,” Governors infielder Treyon Mattern said. “I think it’ll be fun to play with a group of guys that I’ve kind of grown up playing baseball with and hopefully gets some wins this summer and maybe get one more win at the end of the season.”

As of June 20, the Governors own a record of 5-6. They play West Fargo at 5:30 at Municipal Ballpark on Monday.