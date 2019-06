Bismarck A Capital’s Josh Lardy throws a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over Casselton to reach the 3rd place game.

In other action, the Bismarck Representatives Red team scored 14 runs over Watford City, and clinched a championship game birth with a win over West Fargo.

They face the Bismarck 15’s, who punched their ticket, beating the Representatives Blue team by a score of 12-0.