Legion Baseball: Hazen navigates 2019 with young players

The Hazen Astros look to navigate this season with a lot of young players in 2019.

But despite the youth, these players have years of experience playing with each other.

Manager Nate Leintz says that age won’t define this team and it could be an advantage for Hazen a few years down the road when these players get older.

“We have a lot of players with a lot of experience,” says Manager Nate Leintz. “There’s nothing new coming to us this summer. We have lots of guys who have played baseball for a very long time so practices are usually pretty simple. All the guys have been around me for quite a while now, so they know what to expect.”

Hazen’s next game will be on Friday when they host Hettinger at 1 p.m.