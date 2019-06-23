Legion Baseball: Mandan A’s build off of great pitching

The Mandan A’s are continuing to build on their 2019 season.

One player who has played exceptionally well is Lucas Burgum.

A recent start yielded a complete game for the starting pitcher, and the A’s are looking to him as the spark plug for the pitching staff.

Coaches say if he can continue to dominate, there’s a good possibility the A’s can contend at the end of July.

“Well we’ve lost some games that we should’ve won,” says Pitcher Lucas Burgum. “So we’re trying to win more games. We’re a little behind where we want to be, but at the same time, we’re working to get there. We push each other to get better because we’ve got some goals for the future. But at the same time, if something happens, we’re like brothers. We’re brothers for each other. Something happens, we pick each other up and work hard for each other”

The Mandan A’s next play on Wednesday when they host the Minot Metros in a doubleheader.