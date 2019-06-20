Legion Baseball: Mandan off to slow start

The Mandan Chiefs are slow out of the gate in 2019.

The Chiefs are tied for last in the Class AA Standings at 1-5. Overall, they only have three wins on the year.

Mandan also has four losses by one run this season.

Manager Jake Kincaid says if his players can get timely hitting, their season outlook would turn around.

“We just kind of shoot ourselves in the foot,” says Manager Jake Kincaid. “So we’re trying to get on track and learn how to win and it’s early fortunately, but we need to do a better job of playing with some urgency.”

Mandan plays the Bismarck Governors on Tuesday.