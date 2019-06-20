Legion Baseball: Reps players feel they are ahead of schedule

In Class A Legion level, the Bismarck Reps just earned a split with the Bismarck Capitals on Wednesday.

Right now, the Reps are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

If those numbers seem a little low, it is because during the Chris Wentzel tournament the Bismarck Reps brought down some Bismarck Governors players and split into two teams. Those results are not included in the record.

Infielder Jack Johnson says based on what he has seen the team is ahead of schedule.

“We have a new coach in Coach Olson and he has very specific signs,” Jack Johnson said. “We are all having a tough time [adjusting]. Us really putting the ball in play is a big part of our offense. Putting pressure on the defense is what [Coach Olson] preaches and we are doing that and we are being successful.”

Today the Reps travel to Williston for a doubleheader.