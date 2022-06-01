BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 Class A Baseball State Tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 2. We’ll have recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews from every game, so make sure to follow along!

Tournament Schedule:

Quarter-Finals: Thursday, June 2 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Semi-Finals: Friday, June 3 starting at 4:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game and Championship: Saturday, June 4 starting at 1:30 p.m.

Tournament Bracket:

Quarter-Finals: 11:30 a.m. – WDA #1 Century vs EDC #4 Shanley

What You Need To Know:

WDA #1 Century (14-10):

Won the WDA Conference Championship for the first time since 2016

Last won the State Championship when they went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019

Team’s fourth straight State Tournament appearance

More on Century:

Baseball: Century’s small ball has the Patriots in a prime position to win a state title

WDA Baseball: Century takes WDA crown; Jamestown and Dickinson earn state bids

EDC #4 Shanley (14-6):

Team’s third State Tournament appearance since 2015

Last State Title was in 2013

Quarter-Finals: 1:30 p.m. – EDC #2 Wahpeton vs WDA #3 Dickinson

What You Need To Know:

EDC #2 Wahpeton (11-11):

Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2012

Has never won a State Title

WDA #3 Dickinson (24-3):

Team’s third straight State Tournament appearance

Has the most State Titles in Class A with 5

Last State Title was in 2016

Quarter-Finals: 4:30 p.m. – WDA #2 Minot vs EDC #3 Fargo North

What You Need To Know:

WDA #2 Minot (12-13):

Team’s fifth straight year making the State Tournament

Last State Title was in 2005

More on Minot:

Baseball: Minot embracing underdog role heading into state tournament

EDC #3 Fargo North (14-9):

Team’s third State Tournament appearance since 2014

Last State Title was in 2002

Quarter-Finals: 7:00 p.m. – EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #4 Jamestown

What You Need To Know:

EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7):

Defending Class A State Champions

Won their first State Title last year (2021)

Team’s fifth State Tournament appearance

WDA #4 Jamestown (13-11):

Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2017

Has never won a State Title

