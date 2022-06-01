BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 Class A Baseball State Tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 2. We’ll have recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews from every game, so make sure to follow along!
Tournament Schedule:
- Quarter-Finals: Thursday, June 2 starting at 11:30 a.m.
- Semi-Finals: Friday, June 3 starting at 4:30 p.m.
- 3rd Place Game and Championship: Saturday, June 4 starting at 1:30 p.m.
Tournament Bracket:
Quarter-Finals: 11:30 a.m. – WDA #1 Century vs EDC #4 Shanley
What You Need To Know:
WDA #1 Century (14-10):
- Won the WDA Conference Championship for the first time since 2016
- Last won the State Championship when they went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019
- Team’s fourth straight State Tournament appearance
More on Century:
Baseball: Century’s small ball has the Patriots in a prime position to win a state title
WDA Baseball: Century takes WDA crown; Jamestown and Dickinson earn state bids
EDC #4 Shanley (14-6):
- Team’s third State Tournament appearance since 2015
- Last State Title was in 2013
Quarter-Finals: 1:30 p.m. – EDC #2 Wahpeton vs WDA #3 Dickinson
What You Need To Know:
EDC #2 Wahpeton (11-11):
- Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2012
- Has never won a State Title
WDA #3 Dickinson (24-3):
- Team’s third straight State Tournament appearance
- Has the most State Titles in Class A with 5
- Last State Title was in 2016
Quarter-Finals: 4:30 p.m. – WDA #2 Minot vs EDC #3 Fargo North
What You Need To Know:
WDA #2 Minot (12-13):
- Team’s fifth straight year making the State Tournament
- Last State Title was in 2005
More on Minot:
Baseball: Minot embracing underdog role heading into state tournament
EDC #3 Fargo North (14-9):
- Team’s third State Tournament appearance since 2014
- Last State Title was in 2002
Quarter-Finals: 7:00 p.m. – EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #4 Jamestown
What You Need To Know:
EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-7):
- Defending Class A State Champions
- Won their first State Title last year (2021)
- Team’s fifth State Tournament appearance
WDA #4 Jamestown (13-11):
- Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2017
- Has never won a State Title
Tournament Links: