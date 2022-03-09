Tournament Quick Links

The Tournament Bracket:

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 10.

Semi-Finals are set for March 11.

Finals are scheduled for March 12.

2:00 p.m.: WDA #1 Minot vs EDC #4 Fargo North

What You Need To Know

WDA #1 Minot (19-2):

  • 75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)
  • 59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)

Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)

  • 21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 7.7 rebounds per game
  • 56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)

EDC #4 Fargo North (16-9):

  • 78.7 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 46.2% from three point range (2nd in conference)
  • 184 three-pointers made (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Jeremiah Sem (6’2” sophomore)

  • 23.6 points per game (2nd in conference)
  • 3.22 three-pointers made per game (Best in conference)
  • 76.3% free throw percentage (4th in conference)

4:00 p.m.: EDC #2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #3 Mandan

What You Need To Know

EDC #2 West Fargo-Sheyenne (19-5):

  • 73.2 points per game (5th in conference)
  • 45 rebounds per game (Best in conference)
  • 59.05 points per game allowed (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Michael Nhial (6’7” Senior)

  • 20.2 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 9.5 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)
  • 4.0 offensive rebounds per game (2nd in conference)

WDA #3 Mandan (11-11):

  • 70.3 points per game
  • 69.0 points allowed per game
  • 15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)

  • 17.5 points per game (8th in conference)
  • 8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
  • 52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)

6:00 p.m.: EDC #1 Fargo Davies vs WDA #4 Century

What You Need To Know:

EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2)

  • 85.8 points per game (Best in conference)
  • 48.9% field goal percentage (Best in conference)
  • 14.9 steals per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Mason Klabo (6’0” freshman)

  • 24.1 points per game (Best in conference)
  • 4.2 assists per game (2nd in conference)
  • 3.3 steals per game (Best in conference)

WDA #4 Century (17-4):

  • 78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
  • 34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)
  • 61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)

  • 17.1 points per game (10th in conference)
  • Leads the team in assists and steals
  • 2nd on team in rebounds

8:00 p.m.: WDA #2 Bismarck vs EDC #3 West Fargo

What You Need To Know:

WDA #2 Bismarck (17-4):

  • 94.6 points per game (Best in conference)
  • Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game
  • 32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)

Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)

  • 30.8 points per game (Best in conference)
  • 54 steals (Best in conference)
  • 44 blocks (Best in conference)
  • 4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)

EDC #3 West Fargo (18-6):

  • 80.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
  • 34.3 % three-point percentage (3rd in conference)
  • 14.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)
  • 4 players averaging over 13 points per game

Player To Watch: Foday Sheriff (6’4” Senior)

  • 15.4 points per game (Leads team)
  • 8.0 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
  • 55.3% field goal percentage (3rd in conference)

