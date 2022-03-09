Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
The Tournament Bracket:
Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 10.
Semi-Finals are set for March 11.
Finals are scheduled for March 12.
2:00 p.m.: WDA #1 Minot vs EDC #4 Fargo North
What You Need To Know
WDA #1 Minot (19-2):
- 75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)
- 59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)
Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)
- 21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 7.7 rebounds per game
- 56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)
Team Preview:
EDC #4 Fargo North (16-9):
- 78.7 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 46.2% from three point range (2nd in conference)
- 184 three-pointers made (Best in conference)
Player To Watch: Jeremiah Sem (6’2” sophomore)
- 23.6 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 3.22 three-pointers made per game (Best in conference)
- 76.3% free throw percentage (4th in conference)
4:00 p.m.: EDC #2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #3 Mandan
What You Need To Know
EDC #2 West Fargo-Sheyenne (19-5):
- 73.2 points per game (5th in conference)
- 45 rebounds per game (Best in conference)
- 59.05 points per game allowed (Best in conference)
Player To Watch: Michael Nhial (6’7” Senior)
- 20.2 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 9.5 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)
- 4.0 offensive rebounds per game (2nd in conference)
WDA #3 Mandan (11-11):
- 70.3 points per game
- 69.0 points allowed per game
- 15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)
Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)
- 17.5 points per game (8th in conference)
- 8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
- 52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)
Team Preview:
6:00 p.m.: EDC #1 Fargo Davies vs WDA #4 Century
What You Need To Know:
EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2)
- 85.8 points per game (Best in conference)
- 48.9% field goal percentage (Best in conference)
- 14.9 steals per game (Best in conference)
Player To Watch: Mason Klabo (6’0” freshman)
- 24.1 points per game (Best in conference)
- 4.2 assists per game (2nd in conference)
- 3.3 steals per game (Best in conference)
WDA #4 Century (17-4):
- 78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)
- 61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)
Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)
- 17.1 points per game (10th in conference)
- Leads the team in assists and steals
- 2nd on team in rebounds
Team Preview:
8:00 p.m.: WDA #2 Bismarck vs EDC #3 West Fargo
What You Need To Know:
WDA #2 Bismarck (17-4):
- 94.6 points per game (Best in conference)
- Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game
- 32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)
Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)
- 30.8 points per game (Best in conference)
- 54 steals (Best in conference)
- 44 blocks (Best in conference)
- 4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)
Team Preview:
EDC #3 West Fargo (18-6):
- 80.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 34.3 % three-point percentage (3rd in conference)
- 14.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)
- 4 players averaging over 13 points per game
Player To Watch: Foday Sheriff (6’4” Senior)
- 15.4 points per game (Leads team)
- 8.0 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
- 55.3% field goal percentage (3rd in conference)
