Tournament Quick Links

The Tournament Bracket:

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 10.

Semi-Finals are set for March 11.

Finals are scheduled for March 12.

2:00 p.m.: WDA #1 Minot vs EDC #4 Fargo North

What You Need To Know

WDA #1 Minot (19-2):

75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)

56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)

59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)

Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)

21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)

7.7 rebounds per game

56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)

Team Preview:

EDC #4 Fargo North (16-9):

78.7 points per game (3rd in conference)

46.2% from three point range (2nd in conference)

184 three-pointers made (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Jeremiah Sem (6’2” sophomore)

23.6 points per game (2nd in conference)

3.22 three-pointers made per game (Best in conference)

76.3% free throw percentage (4th in conference)

4:00 p.m.: EDC #2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #3 Mandan

What You Need To Know

EDC #2 West Fargo-Sheyenne (19-5):

73.2 points per game (5th in conference)

45 rebounds per game (Best in conference)

59.05 points per game allowed (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Michael Nhial (6’7” Senior)

20.2 points per game (3rd in conference)

9.5 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)

4.0 offensive rebounds per game (2nd in conference)

WDA #3 Mandan (11-11):

70.3 points per game

69.0 points allowed per game

15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)

17.5 points per game (8th in conference)

8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)

52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)

Team Preview:

6:00 p.m.: EDC #1 Fargo Davies vs WDA #4 Century

What You Need To Know:

EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2)

85.8 points per game (Best in conference)

48.9% field goal percentage (Best in conference)

14.9 steals per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Mason Klabo (6’0” freshman)

24.1 points per game (Best in conference)

4.2 assists per game (2nd in conference)

3.3 steals per game (Best in conference)

WDA #4 Century (17-4):

78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)

34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)

61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)

17.1 points per game (10th in conference)

Leads the team in assists and steals

2nd on team in rebounds

Team Preview:

8:00 p.m.: WDA #2 Bismarck vs EDC #3 West Fargo

What You Need To Know:

WDA #2 Bismarck (17-4):

94.6 points per game (Best in conference)

Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game

32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)

Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)

30.8 points per game (Best in conference)

54 steals (Best in conference)

44 blocks (Best in conference)

4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)

Team Preview:

EDC #3 West Fargo (18-6):

80.3 points per game (2nd in conference)

34.3 % three-point percentage (3rd in conference)

14.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)

4 players averaging over 13 points per game

Player To Watch: Foday Sheriff (6’4” Senior)

15.4 points per game (Leads team)

8.0 rebounds per game (6th in conference)

55.3% field goal percentage (3rd in conference)

Tournament Quick Links