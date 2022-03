Tournament Quick Links

The Tournament Bracket:

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 10.

Semi-Finals are set for March 11.

Finals are scheduled for March 12.

1:00 p.m.: WDA #1 Century vs EDC #4 Wahpeton

What You Need To Know

WDA #1 Century (19-0):

73.5 points per game (2nd in conference)

14.3 steals per game (Best in conference)

44.5 points allowed per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Logan Nissley (Junior)

20.7 points per game (Best in conference)

55.4% field goal percentage (Best in conference)

45.5% three-point percentage (Best in conference)

Team Preview:

EDC #4 Wahpeton (12-13):

62.1 points per game

68.1% free throw percentage (2nd in conference)

10.9 steals per game

Player To Watch: McKena Koolmo (Junior)

12.9 points per game

2.6 assists per game

75% free throw percentage

3:00 p.m.: EDC #2 Grand Forks Red River vs WDA #3 Bismarck

What You Need To Know

EDC #2 Grand Forks Red River (18-5):

63.8 points per game (4th in conference)

50.1 points per game allowed (2nd in conference)

7.95 three-pointers made per game (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Jocelyn Schiller (Sophomore)

21.3 points per game (3rd in conference)

6.0 assists per game (Best in conference)

6.0 steals per game (2nd in conference)

WDA #3 Bismarck (16-3):

Player To Watch: Peyton Neumiller (Senior)

14.8 points per game (8th in conference)

3.1 assists per game (5th in conference)

3.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)

Team Preview:

5:00 p.m.: EDC #1 Fargo Davies vs WDA #4 Legacy

What You Need To Know:

EDC #1 Fargo Davies (22-2):

78.0 points per game (Best in conference)

49.5 points per game allowed (Best in conference)

42.9% field goal percentage (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Karley Franks (Sophomore)

13.7 points per game (Leads team)

41.6% three-point percentage (3rd in conference)

57 three-pointers made (2nd in conference)

WDA #4 Legacy (10-9):

Player To Watch: Alyssa Eckroth (Junior)

13.2 points per game (Leads team)

123 free throws made (3rd in conference)

6.2 rebounds per game (Leads team)

Team Preview (Note: In the video, they say Legacy has not won a state title. Legacy did, in fact, win a state title in 2017):

7:00 p.m.: WDA #2 Minot vs EDC #3 West Fargo Sheyenne

What You Need To Know:

WDA #2 Minot (17-3):

77.7 points per game (Best in conference)

48.4% field goal percentage (Best in conference)

5.0 blocks per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Maggie Fricke (8th grader)

16.7 points per game (4th in conference)

2.4 steals per game (6th in conference)

37.3% three-point percentage (Top ten in conference)

Team Preview:

#3 West Fargo Sheyenne (20-4):

70.4 points per game (2nd in conference)

72.3% free throw percentage (Best in conference)

31.9% three-point percentage (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Maya Metcalf (Junior)

13.9 points per game (Leads team)

8.0 rebounds per game (6th in conference)

31.3% three-point percentage (4th in conference)

Tournament Quick Links