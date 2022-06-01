BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 Class A Softball State Tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 2. We’ll have recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews from every game, so make sure to follow along!

Tournament Schedule:

Quarter-Finals: Thursday, June 2 starting at 11:00 a.m.

Semi-Finals: Friday, June 3 starting at 4:00 p.m.

3rd Place Game and Championship: Saturday, June 4 starting at 12:00 p.m.

Tournament Bracket:

Quarter-Finals: 11:00 a.m. – EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #4 Legacy

What You Need To Know:

EDC#1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-1):

Team’s fifth straight State Tournament Appearance

Has never won a State Title

WDA #4 Legacy (18-7):

Team’s first State Tournament appearance

More on Legacy:

Tori Olson leading the way for Sabers’ softball program

Quarter-Finals: 1:00 p.m. – WDA #2 Bismarck vs EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River

What You Need To Know:

WDA #2 Bismarck (16-8):

Team’s sixth straight State Tournament appearance

Has never won a State Title

EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River (11-7):

Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2012

Has never won a State Title

Quarter-Finals: 4:00 p.m. – WDA #1 Dickinson vs EDC #4 Valley City

What You Need To Know:

WDA #1 Dickinson (30-1):

Defending Class A State Champions

Won their first State Title last year (2021)

Team’s tenth straight year making the State Tournament

More on Dickinson:

Softball: Dickinson is battle-tested after close games at the regional tournament

Softball: Dickinson wins WDA title; Jamestown and Legacy advance to state tournament

EDC #4 Valley City (7-14):

Team’s seventh straight State Tournament appearance

Has never won a State Title

Quarter-Finals: 6:00 p.m. – EDC #2 West Fargo vs WDA #3 Jamestown

What You Need To Know:

EDC #2 West Fargo (15-7):

Team’s thirteenth straight State Tournament appearance

Has won 10 of the last 12 Class A State Championships

Team’s last State Title was in 2019

WDA #4 Jamestown (18-9):

Team’s second straight State Tournament appearance

Has never won a State Title

Tournament Links: