BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 Class A Softball State Tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 2. We’ll have recaps, highlights, and exclusive interviews from every game, so make sure to follow along!
Tournament Schedule:
- Quarter-Finals: Thursday, June 2 starting at 11:00 a.m.
- Semi-Finals: Friday, June 3 starting at 4:00 p.m.
- 3rd Place Game and Championship: Saturday, June 4 starting at 12:00 p.m.
Tournament Bracket:
Quarter-Finals: 11:00 a.m. – EDC #1 West Fargo Sheyenne vs WDA #4 Legacy
What You Need To Know:
EDC#1 West Fargo Sheyenne (15-1):
- Team’s fifth straight State Tournament Appearance
- Has never won a State Title
WDA #4 Legacy (18-7):
- Team’s first State Tournament appearance
More on Legacy:
Tori Olson leading the way for Sabers’ softball program
Quarter-Finals: 1:00 p.m. – WDA #2 Bismarck vs EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River
What You Need To Know:
WDA #2 Bismarck (16-8):
- Team’s sixth straight State Tournament appearance
- Has never won a State Title
EDC #3 Grand Forks Red River (11-7):
- Team’s first State Tournament appearance since 2012
- Has never won a State Title
Quarter-Finals: 4:00 p.m. – WDA #1 Dickinson vs EDC #4 Valley City
What You Need To Know:
WDA #1 Dickinson (30-1):
- Defending Class A State Champions
- Won their first State Title last year (2021)
- Team’s tenth straight year making the State Tournament
More on Dickinson:
Softball: Dickinson is battle-tested after close games at the regional tournament
Softball: Dickinson wins WDA title; Jamestown and Legacy advance to state tournament
EDC #4 Valley City (7-14):
- Team’s seventh straight State Tournament appearance
- Has never won a State Title
Quarter-Finals: 6:00 p.m. – EDC #2 West Fargo vs WDA #3 Jamestown
What You Need To Know:
EDC #2 West Fargo (15-7):
- Team’s thirteenth straight State Tournament appearance
- Has won 10 of the last 12 Class A State Championships
- Team’s last State Title was in 2019
WDA #4 Jamestown (18-9):
- Team’s second straight State Tournament appearance
- Has never won a State Title
Tournament Links: