Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Here’s the tournament bracket, as outlined in KX Sports’ “After The Whistle” program, with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble:
Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 17.
The Semi-Finals are set for March 18.
The Finals are scheduled for March 19.
And just for the fun of it, the KX Sports team members make their predictions on who they think will win the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament:
1:00 p.m.: #2 Kindred vs Bowman County
What You Need To Know:
#2 Kindred (20-2):
- 61.5 points per game
- 41.9 points allowed per game
- Have only allowed 60 points in a game once this season
- Defending State Champions
Player To Watch: Paul Olson (6’5″ Senior)
Team Preview:
Bowman County (19-5):
- 70.1 points per game
- 56.1 points allowed per game
- First State appearance since 2009
Player To Watch: Bohden Duffield (5’11” Sophomore)
Team Preview:
2:45 p.m.: #3 Shiloh Christian vs Bishop Ryan
What You Need To Know
#3 Shiloh Christian (21-4):
- 65.7 points per game
- 48.4 points allowed per game
- 5th straight State appearance
Player To Watch: Carter Englund (6’7” Senior)
Team Preview:
Bishop Ryan (19-6):
- 57.4 points per game
- 51.6 points allowed per game
- First State appearnce since 2019
Player To Watch: Brady Feller (6’3″ Junior)
Team Preview:
6:30 p.m.: #1 Four Winds/Minnewauken vs Stanley
What You Need To Know:
#1 Four Winds/Minnewauken (24-0):
- 82.5 points per game
- Have four State Title appearances in the last nine years
- Only State Title win was 2016
Player To Watch: Jayden Yankton (6’1” Senior)
- Four Winds/Minnewauken’s all-time leading scorer
- Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year
Team Preview:
Stanley (19-6):
- 58.9 points per game
- 45.2 points allowed per game
- 4th State appearance in school history
Player To Watch: Josh Hetzel (5’11” Sophomore)
Team Preview:
8:15 p.m.: #4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs #5 Grafton
What You Need To Know:
#4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (22-3):
- 54.3 points per game
- First State appearance since 2015
- Only State Title was as LaMoure in 1976
Player To Watch: Max Musland (6’4″ Sophomore)
Team Preview:
#5 Grafton (18-6):
- 58.3 points per game
- One State appearance in the last five years
- Has won three state titles (2008, 1937,1934)
Player To Watch: William Jiskra (6’4” Senior)
Team Preview:
