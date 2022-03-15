Tournament Quick Links

Here’s the tournament bracket, as outlined in KX Sports’ “After The Whistle” program, with Phil Benotti and Luke Gamble:

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 17.

The Semi-Finals are set for March 18.

The Finals are scheduled for March 19.

And just for the fun of it, the KX Sports team members make their predictions on who they think will win the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament:

1:00 p.m.: #2 Kindred vs Bowman County

What You Need To Know:

#2 Kindred (20-2):

61.5 points per game

41.9 points allowed per game

Have only allowed 60 points in a game once this season

Defending State Champions

Player To Watch: Paul Olson (6’5″ Senior)

Team Preview:

Bowman County (19-5):

70.1 points per game

56.1 points allowed per game

First State appearance since 2009

Player To Watch: Bohden Duffield (5’11” Sophomore)

Team Preview:

2:45 p.m.: #3 Shiloh Christian vs Bishop Ryan

What You Need To Know

#3 Shiloh Christian (21-4):

65.7 points per game

48.4 points allowed per game

5th straight State appearance

Player To Watch: Carter Englund (6’7” Senior)

Team Preview:

Bishop Ryan (19-6):

57.4 points per game

51.6 points allowed per game

First State appearnce since 2019

Player To Watch: Brady Feller (6’3″ Junior)

Team Preview:

6:30 p.m.: #1 Four Winds/Minnewauken vs Stanley

What You Need To Know:

#1 Four Winds/Minnewauken (24-0):

82.5 points per game

Have four State Title appearances in the last nine years

Only State Title win was 2016

Player To Watch: Jayden Yankton (6’1” Senior)

Four Winds/Minnewauken’s all-time leading scorer

Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year

Team Preview:

Stanley (19-6):

58.9 points per game

45.2 points allowed per game

4th State appearance in school history

Player To Watch: Josh Hetzel (5’11” Sophomore)

Team Preview:

8:15 p.m.: #4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs #5 Grafton

What You Need To Know:

#4 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (22-3):

54.3 points per game

First State appearance since 2015

Only State Title was as LaMoure in 1976

Player To Watch: Max Musland (6’4″ Sophomore)

Team Preview:

#5 Grafton (18-6):

58.3 points per game

One State appearance in the last five years

Has won three state titles (2008, 1937,1934)

Player To Watch: William Jiskra (6’4” Senior)

Team Preview:

