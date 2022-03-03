Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.
The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.
The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.
- Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”
1:00 p.m.: #2 Grafton vs Kenmare
What You Need To Know
#2 Grafton:
- Region 2 Champions
- 20-3 record overall (11-0 in region)
- #2 seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Kenmare in the state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 67-23 win over Larimore in quarterfinals
- 64-43 win over Cavalier in semifinals
- 57-36 win over Thompson in regional championship
- Going for back-to-back titles
- Last Title: 2021 (2 championships overall)
Kenmare:
- Region 8 Champions
- 17-7 record overall (6-0 in region)
- #7 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Grafton in state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 51-29 win over Mandaree in quarterfinals
- 53-38 win over Stanley in semifinals
- 45-40 win over New Town in regional championship
- 6th state tournament appearance (2nd in a row)
- Last Title: None
2:45 p.m.: #3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
What You Need To Know
#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:
- Region 4 Champions
- 19-3 record overall (9-1 in region)
- #3 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 53-21 win over Harvey/Wells County in quarterfinals
- 53-39 win over Dunseith in semifinals
- 40-35 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan in regional championship
- 5th straight state tournament appearance
- Last Title: 2020 (2 championships overall)
#Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood:
- Region 6 Champions
- 21-3 record overall (5-2 in region)
- #6 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich in State Quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 64-41 win over TGU in quarterfinals
- 46-45 win over Des Lacs-Burlington in semifinals
- 42-26 win over Bishop Ryan in Regional Championship
- First state tournament appearance since 2005
- Last Title: 2001 (Just as Mohall)
6:30 p.m.: #1 Kindred vs Beulah
What You Need To Know:
#1 Kindred:
- Region 1 Champions
- 23-0 record overall (11-0 in region)
- #1 seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Beulah in the state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 69-24 win over Maple River in quarterfinals
- 55-19 win over Richland in Semifinals
- 75-46 win over Northern Cass in regional championship
- This will be their 6th appearance in the state tournament in the last 10 years
- Last Title: 2019 (2 championships overall)
Beulah:
- Region 7 Champions
- 18-5 record overall (10-1 in region)
- #8 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Kindred in state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 57-48 win over Heart River in quarterfinals
- 79-64 win over Bowman County in semifinals
- 60-59 win over Mott-Regent in regional championship
- 1st state tournament appearance since 2001 (Class A team then)
- Last Title: None
Team Preview:
8:15 p.m.: #4 Shiloh Christian vs #5 Linton/HMB
What You Need To Know:
#4 Shiloh Christian:
- Region 5 Champions
- 20-4 record overall (9-0 in region)
- #4 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Linton-HMB in the state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 72-37 win over Washburn in quarterfinals
- 66-35 win over Grant County in semifinals
- 67-53 win over Central McLean in regional championship
- 8th state tournament appearance in school history
- Last State Title: 2016 (1 championship overall)
#5 Linton/HMB:
- Region 3 Champions
- 20-3 record overall (4-1 in region)
- #5 Seed in the State Tournament
- Facing Shiloh Christian in the state quarterfinals
- How they got here:
- 47-35 win over Carrington in quarterfinals
- 52-34 win over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan in semifinals
- 48-32 win over LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
- First State tournament appearance since 2012 (11 trips overall)
- Last Title: none
Team Preview:
Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- KX Sports Tournament Central