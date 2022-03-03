Tournament Quick Links

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.

The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.

The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.

1:00 p.m.: #2 Grafton vs Kenmare

#2 Grafton:

  • Region 2 Champions
  • 20-3 record overall (11-0 in region)
  • #2 seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Kenmare in the state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 67-23 win over Larimore in quarterfinals
    • 64-43 win over Cavalier in semifinals
    • 57-36 win over Thompson in regional championship
  • Going for back-to-back titles
  • Last Title: 2021 (2 championships overall)

Kenmare:

  • Region 8 Champions
  • 17-7 record overall (6-0 in region)
  • #7 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Grafton in state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 51-29 win over Mandaree in quarterfinals
    • 53-38 win over Stanley in semifinals
    • 45-40 win over New Town in regional championship
  • 6th state tournament appearance (2nd in a row)
  • Last Title: None

2:45 p.m.: #3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

  • Region 4 Champions
  • 19-3 record overall (9-1 in region)
  • #3 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 53-21 win over Harvey/Wells County in quarterfinals
    • 53-39 win over Dunseith in semifinals
    • 40-35 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan in regional championship
  • 5th straight state tournament appearance 
  • Last Title: 2020 (2 championships overall)

#Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood:

  • Region 6 Champions
  • 21-3 record overall (5-2 in region)
  • #6 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich in State Quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 64-41 win over TGU in quarterfinals
    • 46-45 win over Des Lacs-Burlington in semifinals
    • 42-26 win over Bishop Ryan in Regional Championship
  • First state tournament appearance since 2005
  • Last Title: 2001 (Just as Mohall)

6:30 p.m.: #1 Kindred vs Beulah

#1 Kindred:

  • Region 1 Champions
  • 23-0 record overall (11-0 in region)
  • #1 seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Beulah in the state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 69-24 win over Maple River in quarterfinals
    • 55-19 win over Richland in Semifinals
    • 75-46 win over Northern Cass in regional championship
  • This will be their 6th appearance in the state tournament in the last 10 years
  • Last Title: 2019 (2 championships overall)

Beulah:

  • Region 7 Champions
  • 18-5 record overall (10-1 in region)
  • #8 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Kindred in state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 57-48 win over Heart River in quarterfinals
    • 79-64 win over Bowman County in semifinals
    • 60-59 win over Mott-Regent in regional championship
  • 1st state tournament appearance since 2001 (Class A team then)
  • Last Title: None

8:15 p.m.: #4 Shiloh Christian vs #5 Linton/HMB

#4 Shiloh Christian:

  • Region 5 Champions
  • 20-4 record overall (9-0 in region)
  • #4 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Linton-HMB in the state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 72-37 win over Washburn in quarterfinals
    • 66-35 win over Grant County in semifinals
    • 67-53 win over Central McLean in regional championship
  • 8th state tournament appearance in school history
  • Last State Title: 2016 (1 championship overall)

#5 Linton/HMB:

  • Region 3 Champions
  • 20-3 record overall (4-1 in region)
  • #5 Seed in the State Tournament
  • Facing Shiloh Christian in the state quarterfinals
  • How they got here:
    • 47-35 win over Carrington in quarterfinals
    • 52-34 win over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan in semifinals
    • 48-32 win over LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
  • First State tournament appearance since 2012 (11 trips overall)
  • Last Title: none

