Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.

The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.

The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.

Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”

1:00 p.m.: #2 Grafton vs Kenmare

#2 Grafton:

Region 2 Champions

20-3 record overall (11-0 in region)

#2 seed in the State Tournament

Facing Kenmare in the state quarterfinals

How they got here: 67-23 win over Larimore in quarterfinals 64-43 win over Cavalier in semifinals 57-36 win over Thompson in regional championship

Going for back-to-back titles

Last Title: 2021 (2 championships overall)

Kenmare:

Region 8 Champions

17-7 record overall (6-0 in region)

#7 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Grafton in state quarterfinals

How they got here: 51-29 win over Mandaree in quarterfinals 53-38 win over Stanley in semifinals 45-40 win over New Town in regional championship

6th state tournament appearance (2nd in a row)

Last Title: None

2:45 p.m.: #3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich vs Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood

#3 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich:

Region 4 Champions

19-3 record overall (9-1 in region)

#3 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood in the state quarterfinals

How they got here: 53-21 win over Harvey/Wells County in quarterfinals 53-39 win over Dunseith in semifinals 40-35 win over Four Winds/Minnewaukan in regional championship

5th straight state tournament appearance

Last Title: 2020 (2 championships overall)

#Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood:

Region 6 Champions

21-3 record overall (5-2 in region)

#6 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich in State Quarterfinals

How they got here: 64-41 win over TGU in quarterfinals 46-45 win over Des Lacs-Burlington in semifinals 42-26 win over Bishop Ryan in Regional Championship

First state tournament appearance since 2005

Last Title: 2001 (Just as Mohall)

6:30 p.m.: #1 Kindred vs Beulah

#1 Kindred:

Region 1 Champions

23-0 record overall (11-0 in region)

#1 seed in the State Tournament

Facing Beulah in the state quarterfinals

How they got here: 69-24 win over Maple River in quarterfinals 55-19 win over Richland in Semifinals 75-46 win over Northern Cass in regional championship

This will be their 6th appearance in the state tournament in the last 10 years

Last Title: 2019 (2 championships overall)

Beulah:

Region 7 Champions

18-5 record overall (10-1 in region)

#8 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Kindred in state quarterfinals

How they got here: 57-48 win over Heart River in quarterfinals 79-64 win over Bowman County in semifinals 60-59 win over Mott-Regent in regional championship

1st state tournament appearance since 2001 (Class A team then)

Last Title: None

8:15 p.m.: #4 Shiloh Christian vs #5 Linton/HMB

#4 Shiloh Christian:

Region 5 Champions

20-4 record overall (9-0 in region)

#4 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Linton-HMB in the state quarterfinals

How they got here: 72-37 win over Washburn in quarterfinals 66-35 win over Grant County in semifinals 67-53 win over Central McLean in regional championship

8th state tournament appearance in school history

Last State Title: 2016 (1 championship overall)

#5 Linton/HMB:

Region 3 Champions

20-3 record overall (4-1 in region)

#5 Seed in the State Tournament

Facing Shiloh Christian in the state quarterfinals

How they got here: 47-35 win over Carrington in quarterfinals 52-34 win over Medina-Pingree/Buchanan in semifinals 48-32 win over LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

First State tournament appearance since 2012 (11 trips overall)

Last Title: none

