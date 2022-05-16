The rosters for the 2022 Scheels softball All-Star Series were released on Monday.

The series will take place across two days with a doubleheader on each day, as well as a skills competition. The first day of games will be played in Bismarck on June 6, with teams traveling to play in Casselton on June 7.

The series is an East vs West format with the best players from each side of the state selected to play. The series is tied at 5-5.

West Rosters:

Lorelei McIver, Glenburn – C/OF

Haleigh Lematta, Harvey/Wells County – P/2B/SS

Jenna Fischer, Jamestown – C/2B

MacKenzie Rist, Des Lacs-Burlington – P/OF

Ashlee Potter, Bismarck – INF

Taya Hopfauf, Dickinson – C/3B

Meg Silbernagel, Heart River – P/SS

Caroline Bodine, Velva – SS

Olivia Retterath, Washburn – SS

Andi Borchers, Mandan – P/1B

Brooklyn Morris, Century – P/OF

Logan Gronberg, Bismarck – P/1B

Mataya Mortensen, Dickinson – P/1B

Tori Olson, Legacy – P/SS

Averi Backus, Beulah – OF

For a look at the East team rosters click here.