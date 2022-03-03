Tournament Quick Links

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.

The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.

The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.

  • Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”

3:00 p.m.: #1 Minot vs #8 Jamestown

What You Need To Know

#1 Minot (19-2):

  • 75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)
  • 59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)

Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)

  • 21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)
  • 7.7 rebounds per game
  • 56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)

#8 Jamestown (11-11):

  • 67.2 points per game
  • 64.3 points allowed per game
  • 40.0 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)

Player To Watch: Adam Kallenbach (6’1” senior)

  • 15.7 points per game (Leads team)
  • 5.1 assists per game (Best in conference)
  • 37.3 % from three point range (8th in conference)

4:45 p.m.: #4 St. Mary’s vs #5 Dickinson

What You Need To Know

#4 St. Mary’s (12-9):

  • 74.8 points per game
  • 65.5 points allowed per game
  • 35.3 % three point shooting (T-Best in conference)
  • 3 players averaging 16 points per game or more

Player To Watch: Evan Gross (6’3” Senior)

  • 16.0 points per game
  • 8.3 rebounds per game
  • 4.3 assists per game
  • 6th best shooting percentage in conference (50.6%)

#5 Dickinson (11-10):

  • 75.1 points per game
  • 74.0 points allowed per game
  • 491 free throws (most in the conference)

Player To Watch: Alex Dvorak (6’0” Junior)

  • 24.5 points per game (2nd in conference)
  • 40.6 % from three point range (3rd in conference)
  • 77.5 % from free throw line (3rd in conference)

6:30 p.m.: #2 Century vs #7 Mandan

What You Need To Know:

#2 Century (17-4):

  • 78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
  • 34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)
  • 61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)

  • 17.1 points per game (2nd on team, 10th in conference)
  • Leads the team in assists and steals
  • 2nd on team in rebounds

#7 Mandan (11-11):

  • 70.3 points per game
  • 69.0 points allowed per game
  • 15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)

  • 17.5 points per game (8th in conference)
  • 8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
  • 52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)

Team Preview:

8:15 p.m.: #3 Bismarck vs #6 Legacy

What You Need To Know:

#3 Bismarck (17-4):

  • 94.6 points per game (best in conference)
  • Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game
  • 32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)

Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)

  • 30.8 points per game (Leads conference)
  • 54 steals (Leads conference)
  • 44 blocks (Leads conference)
  • 4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)

#6 Legacy (11-11):

  • 67.9 points per game
  • 61.8 points allowed per game (3rd best in conference)
  • 35.3 % from three point range (T-Best in conference)
  • 4.2 blocks per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Jaxon Kellogg (6’1” Junior)

  • 12.4 points per game (leads the team)
  • 7.4 rebounds per game
  • 2.5 steals per game (T-3rd in conference)

Team Preview:

