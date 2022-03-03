Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.
The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.
The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.
- Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”
3:00 p.m.: #1 Minot vs #8 Jamestown
What You Need To Know
#1 Minot (19-2):
- 75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)
- 59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)
Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)
- 21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)
- 7.7 rebounds per game
- 56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)
#8 Jamestown (11-11):
- 67.2 points per game
- 64.3 points allowed per game
- 40.0 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)
Player To Watch: Adam Kallenbach (6’1” senior)
- 15.7 points per game (Leads team)
- 5.1 assists per game (Best in conference)
- 37.3 % from three point range (8th in conference)
4:45 p.m.: #4 St. Mary’s vs #5 Dickinson
What You Need To Know
#4 St. Mary’s (12-9):
- 74.8 points per game
- 65.5 points allowed per game
- 35.3 % three point shooting (T-Best in conference)
- 3 players averaging 16 points per game or more
Player To Watch: Evan Gross (6’3” Senior)
- 16.0 points per game
- 8.3 rebounds per game
- 4.3 assists per game
- 6th best shooting percentage in conference (50.6%)
#5 Dickinson (11-10):
- 75.1 points per game
- 74.0 points allowed per game
- 491 free throws (most in the conference)
Player To Watch: Alex Dvorak (6’0” Junior)
- 24.5 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 40.6 % from three point range (3rd in conference)
- 77.5 % from free throw line (3rd in conference)
6:30 p.m.: #2 Century vs #7 Mandan
What You Need To Know:
#2 Century (17-4):
- 78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)
- 61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)
Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)
- 17.1 points per game (2nd on team, 10th in conference)
- Leads the team in assists and steals
- 2nd on team in rebounds
#7 Mandan (11-11):
- 70.3 points per game
- 69.0 points allowed per game
- 15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)
Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)
- 17.5 points per game (8th in conference)
- 8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)
- 52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)
Team Preview:
8:15 p.m.: #3 Bismarck vs #6 Legacy
What You Need To Know:
#3 Bismarck (17-4):
- 94.6 points per game (best in conference)
- Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game
- 32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)
Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)
- 30.8 points per game (Leads conference)
- 54 steals (Leads conference)
- 44 blocks (Leads conference)
- 4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)
#6 Legacy (11-11):
- 67.9 points per game
- 61.8 points allowed per game (3rd best in conference)
- 35.3 % from three point range (T-Best in conference)
- 4.2 blocks per game (Best in conference)
Player To Watch: Jaxon Kellogg (6’1” Junior)
- 12.4 points per game (leads the team)
- 7.4 rebounds per game
- 2.5 steals per game (T-3rd in conference)
Team Preview:
