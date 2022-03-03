Tournament Quick Links

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.

The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.

The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.

Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”

3:00 p.m.: #1 Minot vs #8 Jamestown

What You Need To Know

#1 Minot (19-2):

75.5 points per game (3rd in conference)

56.6 % shooting percentage (1st in conference)

59.4 points allowed per game (1st in conference)

Player To Watch: Darik Disette (6’4” Junior)

21.6 points per game (3rd in conference)

7.7 rebounds per game

56.8 % from the field (2nd in conference)

#8 Jamestown (11-11):

67.2 points per game

64.3 points allowed per game

40.0 rebounds per game (3rd in conference)

Player To Watch: Adam Kallenbach (6’1” senior)

15.7 points per game (Leads team)

5.1 assists per game (Best in conference)

37.3 % from three point range (8th in conference)

4:45 p.m.: #4 St. Mary’s vs #5 Dickinson

What You Need To Know

#4 St. Mary’s (12-9):

74.8 points per game

65.5 points allowed per game

35.3 % three point shooting (T-Best in conference)

3 players averaging 16 points per game or more

Player To Watch: Evan Gross (6’3” Senior)

16.0 points per game

8.3 rebounds per game

4.3 assists per game

6th best shooting percentage in conference (50.6%)

#5 Dickinson (11-10):

75.1 points per game

74.0 points allowed per game

491 free throws (most in the conference)

Player To Watch: Alex Dvorak (6’0” Junior)

24.5 points per game (2nd in conference)

40.6 % from three point range (3rd in conference)

77.5 % from free throw line (3rd in conference)

6:30 p.m.: #2 Century vs #7 Mandan

What You Need To Know:

#2 Century (17-4):

78.3 points per game (2nd in conference)

34.5 percent from three (2nd in conference)

61.4 points allowed per game (2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Anthony Doppler (6’4” Junior)

17.1 points per game (2nd on team, 10th in conference)

Leads the team in assists and steals

2nd on team in rebounds

#7 Mandan (11-11):

70.3 points per game

69.0 points allowed per game

15.1 assists per game (T-2nd in conference)

Player To Watch: Aaron Grubb (6’3” senior)

17.5 points per game (8th in conference)

8.7 rebounds per game (6th in conference)

52.8 % from the field (4th in conference)

Team Preview:

8:15 p.m.: #3 Bismarck vs #6 Legacy

What You Need To Know:

#3 Bismarck (17-4):

94.6 points per game (best in conference)

Leads conference in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks per game

32.6 % three point shooting (4th in conference)

Player To Watch: Treysen Eaglestaff (6’6” Senior)

30.8 points per game (Leads conference)

54 steals (Leads conference)

44 blocks (Leads conference)

4.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)

#6 Legacy (11-11):

67.9 points per game

61.8 points allowed per game (3rd best in conference)

35.3 % from three point range (T-Best in conference)

4.2 blocks per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Jaxon Kellogg (6’1” Junior)

12.4 points per game (leads the team)

7.4 rebounds per game

2.5 steals per game (T-3rd in conference)

Team Preview:

