Tournament Quick Links
- 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 West Region Boys Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 3-5, Grand Forks)
- 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center)
- 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome)
- KX Sports Tournament Central
Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.
The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.
The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.
- Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”
2:00 p.m.: #1 Century vs #8 Watford City
What You Need To Know
#1 Century (19-0):
- 73.5 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 14.3 steals per game (Best in conference)
- 44.5 points allowed per game (Best in conference)
Player To Watch: Logan Nissley (Junior)
- 20.7 points per game (Best in conference)
- 55.4 % from the floor (Best in conference)
- 45.5 % from three (Best in conference)
- 3.9 steals per game (Best in conference)
Team Preview:
#8 Watford City (6-16):
Player To Watch: Madison Spacher (5’11” Senior)
- 16.8 points per game (4th in conference)
- 7.0 rebounds per game (9th in conference)
- 3.0 assists per game (6th in conference)
3:45 p.m.: #4 Jamestown vs #5 Legacy
What You Need To Know
#4 Jamestown (12-7):
Player To Watch: Annie Nabwe (5’10” senior)
- 14.1 points per game (leads team)
- 12.1 rebounds per game (best in conference)
- 2.5 steals per game (T-3rd in conference)
- 52.7 % from the field (3rd in conference)
#5 Legacy (10-9):
Player To Watch: Alyssa Eckroth (6’0” Junior)
- 13.2 points per game (Leads team)
- 123 free throws (3rd in conference)
- 6.2 rebounds per game (leads team)
Team Preview:
5:30 p.m.: #2 Minot vs #10 Turtle Mountain
What You Need To Know:
#2 Minot (17-3):
- 77.7 points per game (1st in conference)
- 48.4 shooting percentage (1st in conference)
- 5.0 blocks per game (1st in conference)
Player To Watch: Maggie Fricke (8th grader)
- 16.7 points per game (leads the team, 4th in conference)
- 2.4 steals per game (6th in conference)
- 37.3 % from three (top ten in conference)
Team Preview:
#10 Turtle Mountain (4-16):
Player To Watch: Amya Gourneau (5’8” junior)
- 19.3 points per game (2nd in conference)
- 5.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)
- 75.8 % from free throw line (4th in conference)
7:15 p.m.: #3 Bismarck vs #6 Mandan
What You Need To Know:
#3 Bismarck (16-3):
Player To Watch: Peyton Neumiller (Senior)
- 14.8 points per game (Leads team, 8th in conference)
- 3.1 assists per game (5th in conference)
- 3.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)
#6 Mandan (10-10):
Player To Watch: McKenna Johnson (6’2” Freshman)
- 13.5 points per game (leads the team)
- 11.2 rebounds per game (2nd in conference)
- 3.9 blocks per game (Best in conference)
