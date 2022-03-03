Tournament Quick Links

Quarterfinals start Thursday, March 3.

The Loser Out and Semi-Finals are set for March 4.

The State Qualifiers and Finals are scheduled for March 5.

Here’s a preview of the games, the teams, key players and more in a special edition of “After The Whistle.”

2:00 p.m.: #1 Century vs #8 Watford City

What You Need To Know

#1 Century (19-0):

73.5 points per game (2nd in conference)

14.3 steals per game (Best in conference)

44.5 points allowed per game (Best in conference)

Player To Watch: Logan Nissley (Junior)

20.7 points per game (Best in conference)

55.4 % from the floor (Best in conference)

45.5 % from three (Best in conference)

3.9 steals per game (Best in conference)

Team Preview:

#8 Watford City (6-16):

Player To Watch: Madison Spacher (5’11” Senior)

16.8 points per game (4th in conference)

7.0 rebounds per game (9th in conference)

3.0 assists per game (6th in conference)

3:45 p.m.: #4 Jamestown vs #5 Legacy

What You Need To Know

#4 Jamestown (12-7):

Player To Watch: Annie Nabwe (5’10” senior)

14.1 points per game (leads team)

12.1 rebounds per game (best in conference)

2.5 steals per game (T-3rd in conference)

52.7 % from the field (3rd in conference)

#5 Legacy (10-9):

Player To Watch: Alyssa Eckroth (6’0” Junior)

13.2 points per game (Leads team)

123 free throws (3rd in conference)

6.2 rebounds per game (leads team)

Team Preview:

5:30 p.m.: #2 Minot vs #10 Turtle Mountain

What You Need To Know:

#2 Minot (17-3):

77.7 points per game (1st in conference)

48.4 shooting percentage (1st in conference)

5.0 blocks per game (1st in conference)

Player To Watch: Maggie Fricke (8th grader)

16.7 points per game (leads the team, 4th in conference)

2.4 steals per game (6th in conference)

37.3 % from three (top ten in conference)

Team Preview:

#10 Turtle Mountain (4-16):

Player To Watch: Amya Gourneau (5’8” junior)

19.3 points per game (2nd in conference)

5.6 assists per game (2nd in conference)

75.8 % from free throw line (4th in conference)

7:15 p.m.: #3 Bismarck vs #6 Mandan

What You Need To Know:

#3 Bismarck (16-3):

Player To Watch: Peyton Neumiller (Senior)

14.8 points per game (Leads team, 8th in conference)

3.1 assists per game (5th in conference)

3.1 steals per game (2nd in conference)

#6 Mandan (10-10):

Player To Watch: McKenna Johnson (6’2” Freshman)

13.5 points per game (leads the team)

11.2 rebounds per game (2nd in conference)

3.9 blocks per game (Best in conference)

